CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg has issued a reminder to certain residents that they will be unable to enter or exit their neighborhoods by road during the Annual Greater Clarksburg 10k race this weekend.

According to the city’s website, households located within the racecourse will be prevented from entering and exiting their neighborhoods once roads are closed for the race. Residents of the area are advised to enter or exit their neighborhood before 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Roads will be reopened following the conclusion of the 10k portion of the race which is predicted to be around 10 a.m. Following the conclusion of the 10k, several shorter races will occur downtown. Residences in the race areas between Main and Pike Streets and Chestnut and Second Streets will be unable to enter or exit until the conclusion of the shorter races around 11 a.m.

The City of Clarksburg has advised residents in these areas to take note of the racecourse and to make other arrangements in case they need to leave their home during the event.