CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County School District announced that several schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, South Harrison High School, South Harrison Middle School, Lost Creek Elementary School and West Milford Elementary School are all dismissing at 1 p.m. on May 8.

The post said that it was due to a water main break. No other schools are affected at this time.

The post did not say whether the break would affect other school days this week. For the latest updates, check the Harrison County School District Facebook page.