South Harrison High School agriculture teacher wins $50,000

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – In July, we told you about the South Harrison High School agriculture teacher who was a finalist in the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

On Thursday, John Lockhart was surprised at the school was one of 15 winners nationwide in the contest with $50,000.

A toolbox was given to John Lockhart, sporting his name, to use in his classroom

The total $50,000 is split, with $35,000 going to the school, and $15,000 for Lockhart.

Lockhart said he already has plans as to what the $35,000 will be used for.

“I was just excited. We’re gonna use the money to make a mobile ag-mechanics lab because some of the schools in the county don’t have the mechanics lab facilities. So, it’ll be really good for us to expand the programming and the courses that we can offer the students at some of the other high schools,” said Lockhart.

Not only was Lockhart surprised with the money, but he also received a toolbox with his name on it to use in his classroom.

Lockhart also said he doesn’t know what he’ll do with his share of the money yet.