South Harrison High School soccer team makes their own “quaranteam” homecoming

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – The South Harrison High School soccer team entered quarantine four days before the school’s homecoming dance. But, that didn’t stop parents from throwing the team their own “quaranteam” homecoming.

The team, comprised of seven seniors and three on the homecoming court, were unable to attend the school’s official homecoming due to quarantining for COVID-19.

Soccer coach Lauren Coffman said the idea started with her and a parent telling the students they would throw a party for them, and it turned into a fully-planned homecoming within 72 hours of starting quarantine.

South Harrison High School soccer coach Lauren Coffman creates a balloon arc for the “quaranteam” homecoming for her players.

Coffman said she couldn’t do anything like this without community support.

“That’s what our community really is, and we couldn’t do things like this without everybody’s help,” said Coffman, who coaches the co-ed team. “At the end of the day, we’re glad everyone’s healthy and safe, and we’re really excited to be able to give this to them tonight. They’ll have a blast, I know they will. They’re a great group of kids, and they really deserve this.”

The South Harrison High School soccer team already overcame hardship this year by combining the boys and girls teams for a co-ed team, whose season ended earlier this week after losing their sectional game.

