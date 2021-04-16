South Harrison High School student wins statewide scholarship competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A South Harrison High School student was the recipient of a $10,000 scholarship. Shelby Shuman, a senior, won the West Virginia High School Business Plan competition.

Shuman runs her own business.

Shuman was selected from an estimated 500 submissions from juniors and seniors across the Mountain State. Her plan was for her business, Sunny Days Boutique and Auction, which she runs out of the garage in her home. With a fully functioning business already under her belt, her teachers simply had to sit back and watch Shuman win the award for herself.

“She knew what she was doing,” Sharon Cole, Shuman’s business teacher, said. “She already had her business rolling. And she, herself, took this and ran with it. She did an awesome job on her own.”

Following her graduation from South Harrison after this semester, Shuman will attend Fairmont State University to study business. She said it is a lifelong dream of hers to study business, so she cannot wait to get to campus.