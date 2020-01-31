South Harrison High School students grow tomatoes to donate to other county schools

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison High School students learned valuable life skills through an unconventional course.

The “simulated workplace” program, led by agricultural science teacher Matt Knopp, allows students to plant and pick tomatoes to be donated to other schools around Harrison County to use on their salad bars.

“We’re trying to start growing food locally for the local schools so it’s not coming from Ohio or Maryland anymore. It’s coming from right here in the county and in the state,” said student Keirsten Reich.

The course is run like a company and teaches students about both agriculture and business.

“I feel like it’s teaching me that I can go out in the real world and actually lead and use the skills that I’ve learned here to, you know, if I actually want to run a business of my own, I have the skills now,” said student Noah Dyer.

At least one class picks tomatoes from the school’s greenhouse every day.