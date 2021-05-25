South Harrison High School students win FFA award

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Three students in the FFA program at South Harrison High School received regional awards.

The awards were given to Hunter Johnson for job placement in welding, Madison Stonestreet for community service and Hunter Bunch for agribusiness and starting his own lawn care company.

Each student expressed skills in their respective category, and teachers said they went above and beyond in each subject.

“It’s absolutely exciting for our students here. We couldn’t do it without some great administration, and Dr. Moore here at the school level,” said Kyle Kidwell, FFA Advisor and Agriculture Teacher at South Harrison High School.

“You don’t really get the full effect, cause you know, COVID, we don’t get to go anywhere and do competitions. But, it feels pretty good to know that my hard work is paying off,” said Hunter Bunch, senior FFA student at South Harrison High School.

The awards were given to the three students out of 13 area schools that participate in FFA.