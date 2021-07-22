South Harrison High School teacher a finalist for Harbor Freight Tools for Schools

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A teacher at South Harrison High School has been named a finalist for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

John Lockhart, the agriculture teacher for the school, has been named as one of the finalists nationwide out of more than 700 who applied.

South Harrison High School

The prize for being in the top three is $70,000 for the winning school, and being in the top 15 after is $35,000.

Lockhart said he is still in awe after finding out the news.

“I was honestly pretty shocked. I mean, I applied just to try and get the money. I never really thought that I would be a finalist. So, it’s really exciting,” said Lockhart.

Winners for the contest will find out the results in late October.