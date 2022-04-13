LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Students at South Harrison High School will be putting on their musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” later this month.

The musical takes spectators through different comics of the Charlie Brown series, with iconic characters such as Charlie Brown himself and Snoopie making an appearance, among other characters.

Students putting on “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” practice their first number in the cafeteria of the school. (WBOY Image)

Students at the school said they’re excited, as the musical was supposed to take place two years ago, but the pandemic brought it to a halt.

“It feels really good. I think everyone’s just worked so hard at this, and everyone’s just putting their all into this place, and I think it’s gonna be really good,” said Laila Minigh, a senior at South Harrison who will portray the character Violet.

“I think it’s super exciting to be able to do something like this. Just to be able to be creative, and to build this relationship with all of the people that we have here,” said Stephanie Clutter, a senior at South Harrison who will portray the character Lucy.

The musical will be shown in South Harrison High School’s auditorium on April 22 and April 23 at 7 p.m. and on April 24 at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.