CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A South Harrison Middle School teacher will be terminated as a result of an incident that happened on Friday.

According to the Harrison County Board of Education, officials were alerted to an unspecified incident that took place on May 6. A female teacher, whose name was not given, was immediately sent home as a result.

BOE officials stated that the teacher was no longer employed, but that she will not officially be terminated until the board’s meeting on Wednesday, where they will give their official recommendation for her termination.

No official details have been given as to what the incident was or if any students were affected by the teacher’s actions.

