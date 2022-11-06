SPELTER, W.Va. – A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.

Jamison Mollohan (Courtesy: Tyara Martin)

Jamison Mollohan was born on Sept. 13, in Morgantown, with a condition called “hypoplastic left heart syndrome.” This means that he was born with the left side of his heart underdeveloped. According to Tyara Martin, Mollohan’s mom, oxygen saturation in newborns with heart problems should be under 85%, however, Jamison Mollohan’s was at 100%. Martin mentioned that they did not get to see him for around seven hours after giving birth. Instead of doing a set of a three-stage surgery, the doctors said that they believed he needed a transplant, but Morgantown was not able to do so just yet.

The baby was life-flighted to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), where Jamison Mollohan is now currently listed on a waiting list as “1A,” which means he is top priority. As soon as a heart that is a good fit for him comes available, he will be getting it before finally getting to go home. Funds raised from the spaghetti dinner will go towards keeping his mom in Pittsburgh with him until he gets to come home.

Tyara Martin and Brandon Mollohan with baby Jamison. (Courtesy: Tyara Martin)

While it is a hard and scary thing to go through, watching your child go through procedures and staying in the hospital, Jamison Mollohan’s mom and dad have found their strength through him. Tyara Martin said, “I hate to say it but, the thought occurred to me, “are we torturing this poor baby?”, “are we putting him through unnecessary stuff?”, “is palliative care the best option?” and I keep going back to as long as he’s fighting, I am fighting for him, and he’s a fighter. He has a will to live, he wants to live.”

The spaghetti dinner began at 11 a.m. and ran while supplies lasted, but Brandon Mollohan had mentioned that they had enough spaghetti for between 300 and 400 people. This dinner came with spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, and a drink. There was no set cost, but donations were welcome. A ton of raffles were also available and there was a band that played while some dined in, and others took out.

Brandon Mollohan, Jamison’s dad, ran the benefit dinner alongside of community members that wanted to help while Tyara Martin stayed to comfort baby Jamison at UPMC. He told 12 News how it felt that the community stepped in to help in his families’ time of need by saying, “it’s nice to know that people’s got your back, and praying for ya every night. It feels really good, really good, and most the help is the from the man upstairs, the one and only lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

If you did not make it to the spaghetti dinner and still want to help, there is a GoFundMe for “Jamison’s Journey,” as well as another fundraiser on Nov. 12. This fundraiser includes The Ebert Brothers playing at the Lincoln Theatre in New Martinsville. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m., tickets can be bought at the door.