Sparks fly at Clarksburg City Council in Robinson Grand resignation fallout

Mayor Jimmy Marino had choice words for Councilman Jim Malfregeot for leaking the resignation of two Robinson Grand employees to the press.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – At Thursday’s city council meeting, Clarksburg council members took the time to address the recent staff resignations at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Executive Director Ryan Tolley and Sales and Marketing Manager Emily Moore submitted their resignations earlier this week after citing differences with city leaders.

Specifically, the discussion was guided toward the leaking of the resignation letters to local media outlets. After an internal audit by the city, it was found that the letters were sent to the press by council member Jim Malfregeot.

“If I hurt anyone’s personal feelings through my actions and the attention it has drawn, I sincerely apologize. However, these are public issues/concerns, and they shall not be swept under the rug,” Malfregeot said in a statement before the council.

The rest of the city council took the time during their allotted comments portion of the meeting to address the situation and Malfregeot’s comments.

“After you got caught, you shared it, and until you got caught, you had no comment, James. Have you no ethical or moral compass?” Mayor Jimmy Marino

While the consensus from the council was that the situation could have been handled better, some, like councilman Wayne Worth, saw it as an opportunity to right a wrong in his eyes.

“I’m going to be strictly honest: I don’t think the city should be in the theater business,” he said.

In Marino’s comments, he proposed a resolution be drafted censuring Malfregeot for his actions.

