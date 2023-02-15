BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first colleagues of West Virginia University School of Nursing Bridgeport Campus students were honored with a spring nursing pledge ceremony.

This ceremony marked the beginning for the students entering the study of nursing. For the students entering the field of nursing, the pledge they take is a rite of passage into the nursing education profession. The pledge shows the nursing students’ commitment to demonstrating and respecting the moral principles of the nursing profession.

The campus is located at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center with the Bridgeport campus offering a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees (BS/BA to BSN). The program is a 17-month accelerated pathway into nursing for current degree holders.

“It is an amazing opportunity. We have been embraced by the hospital (UHC) by the community at large, the students I think really are feeling energized by everything that is going on around them. They get to be in the classroom and then two minutes down the hallway they get to be in their clinical setting,” said Dr. Veronica Gallo, Assistant Professor of WVU School of Nursing.

WVU School of Nursing said the pledge that each student takes speaks to their integrity, compassion, ethics, patient advocacy, and lifelong learning. Dr. Gallo, who is also the Bridgeport Campus Chair, strives for the Bridgeport fast-track program to be prospective students’ first choice when selecting a nursing school.

“Our curriculum is tried and tested at the Morgantown Campus, as shown by the recent 100% first-time NCLEX pass rate,” Gallo said. The NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) is the exam graduates must pass to become licensed registered nurses.

Gallo added, “We have a recipe for success with this program and with our excellent first cohort of students.”

The Bridgeport Class of 2024 includes: