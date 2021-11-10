Spectrum Optical opens second location in Bridgeport

Spectrum Optical held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their second location in north central West Virginia. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Spectrum Optical held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning for its second location in north central West Virginia.

Its first location is in Morgantown, while the new location is in the White Oaks area of Bridgeport, near United Hospital Center.

The logo for Spectrum Optical hangs on the wall at the Bridgeport location in White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

The office will offer everything the current practice in Morgantown offers, including eye exams, pediatric care and specialty contact lenses.

“I’m pretty honored that we had such a big turnout. We had a lot of family and friends of our staff and a lot of our staff here, people in the local community, people from Bridgeport. We’re really honored to be here,” said Cindy Zwolensky, part-owner and staff optometrist for Spectrum Optical.

The new location is located at 45 Professional Pl., Suite 200, and is now accepting new patients.