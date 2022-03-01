CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new outpatient addiction treatment center has opened in Harrison County.

Spero Health operates 70 facilities across five other states and is now bringing its first facility to West Virginia.

Spero Health, a Nashville-based company, gets its name from the Latin meaning of Spero, which is “I hope.”

According to officials from the facility, the center works differently than your typical addiction outpatient services by offering counseling, re-occurring appointments with doctors and services to help people get back on their feet.

When a patient first comes through the door, they first meet with counselors and then with a physician. The process can take anywhere from an hour to 3 hours, depending on the situation.

The facility also tries to keep a relaxing environment with colorful walls and inspirational quotes throughout the halls.

“Just seeing them get better, see the smile come back on their face, see their families embracing them, the person that they knew they were always gonna be, It’s really rewarding and gratifying,” said Jacob Lohri, Facility Administrator for Spero Health.

The clinic is now open at Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The facility offers same-day appointments for those seeking treatment. A similar clinic from Delta Lifestyle Solutions was set to open in Harrison County in the fall of 2021 but was denied locations in both Nutter Fort and Bridgeport after concerns from businesses in the area.

The next facility Spero Health plans to open is in Parkersburg.