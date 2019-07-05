Splash Zone provides summer family entertainment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Splash Zone at Veterans Memorial Park has been open since Memorial Day weekend, but has seen a major increase in attendance since the recent hotter weather.

From water slides to a lazy river, there are plenty of activities for people of all ages.

“It’s fun. There’s a lot of different stuff to do. It’s always nice to have a place to cool down. There’s something for everybody whether you’re two to seventy. There’s always something that somebody could be doing,” said manager Camden Cutlip.

The Splash Zone is open seven days a week from noon until 7 P.M. and admission prices are reduced after 4:00 p.m.