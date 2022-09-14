SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Interested in the historical, folklore and spooky stories of Shinnston? There is now tour for you, just in time for Halloween.

A ribbon cutting was held for Shinnston’s Folklore and Historical Tour on Wednesday. The walking tours through downtown Shinnston tell major events that happened in the city, including some spooky stories, according to owner Johnna Nestor.

Shinnston’s Folklore and Historical Tour ribbon cutting (WBOY image)

There are two different tour options: One tour is about a mile on a flat surface and is wheelchair and scooter accessible, and the other is a two-mile walk with a slight incline. There are also daylight and flashlight tour options, according to the Facebook page.

The first tours are being offered on Sept. 16, one of which is already filled up. There is also a night tour scheduled for 8:15 on Saturday, Sept 17. Tickets for the tours are $10.