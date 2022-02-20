BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall was filled with brides-to-be on Sunday afternoon for its annual Spring Bridal Show.

23 vendors were set up around the mall to showcase their craft and services to couples and their families who will soon be having a wedding.

Some of the vendors included DJs, live music, make and hair stylists, wedding attire and a live painter, who will paint pictures at your wedding.

A live painter shows her craft at the Meadowbrook Mall’s annual Spring Bridal show for brides-to-be and their families. (WBOY Image)

Officials with the mall said this is the first time they’ve held the show in two years, and they’re excited to bring it back.

“We’re glad that we can be that part where they don’t have to spend hours researching. They can come to one place and talk to all the people they need to talk to all at once,” said Joseph Thomas, Marketing Director for the Meadowbrook Mall. “It’s what we expected. We were a little weary bringing it back after two years, whether it was gonna be what we expected, but, it’s a good turnout.”

At the conclusion of the show, anyone who registered had a chance to win a free photography session and a honeymoon giveaway, plus $5,000 in other various prizes.