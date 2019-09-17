St. Mary’s Grade School hosts 6th Annual Pumpkin Drop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at St. Mary’s grade school in Clarksburg participated in the school’s Sixth Annual Pumpkin Drop Tuesday.

36 teams made up of fourth, fifth and sixth graders constructed items that will hopefully allow a pumpkin to survive a fall from five stories high. Teachers said that the event is a great example of hands on learning.

“Everything even with technology is so hands on,” said St. Mary’s Grade School Principal Nicole Folio. “A lot of technology isn’t involved with this, but it is just intellectual skills and trial and error. We think its very important because they remember when they touch something and they use their hands to learn it sticks with them.”

The annual event is held in conjunction with the WVU School of Engineering’s pumpkin drop.

The top two teams will participate in WVU’s event later next month.