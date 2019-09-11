St. Mary’s remembers 9/11 victims with flag raising ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County elementary school remembered 9/11 victims with a flag raising ceremony.

St. Mary’s elementary school students sang songs and prayed out in front of their school in Clarksburg this morning. Administrators for the school said that it is important for the children to remember and honor our past events.

“As part of St. Mary’s curriculum we instill in the students the respect for our country, the love of our country and the dedication that people made to our country,” said Principal Nicole Folio. “We don’t want to scare the children but we want them to understand there was a devastating event that occurred but we rebounded from it and we always remember all those that were involved.”

St. Mary’s also unveiled it’s new flag for the first time during this morning’s flag raising ceremony.