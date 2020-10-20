St. Mary’s School receives grant from Sacred Heart Children’s Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Harrison County elementary school recently received a grant to go towards useful classroom technology.

The Sacred Heart Children’s Center has awarded more than $26,000 to St. Mary’s School in Clarksburg for these items.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for students to access devices to work from home. All students in the 3rd-6th grade will receive iPads to use for schoolwork in addition to the newly renovated mental health program brought on by the AWARE grants.

“We’re going to get cases that have keyboards on them so they can keep practicing their keyboarding skills, along with styluses, which are like a pencil/pen that you can actually use to do a writing assignment or complete a worksheet,” said St. Mary’s principal Nicole Folio.

Students are currently working with Chromebooks, but school officials explained that iPads will be easier for them to use.