Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive postponed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive from the National Association of Letter Carriers has been postponed.

The food drive is usually held on the second Saturday of May.

Residents typically leave out non-perishable foods, and mail carriers pick it up and take it to the local food bank. Due to COVID-19, the NALC is holding a donor drive, where people can donate money to local food banks.

“So, we were still wanting the money to go directly to the communities, so everything, as the food does, stays within the community,” said Christina Vela Davidson, assistant to the president of community services.

Anyone who would like to donate can view a list of food banks in West Virginia by visiting the NALC’s website here.