Starbucks in Clarksburg donation contest has begun

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For the week of December 2-8, the Starbucks in Clarksburg is teaming up with Change Initiative to help collect donations for this upcoming cold season.

The non-profit helps people prepare for winter time by supplying cloths, food, blankets and other necessities that individuals may need to withstand the harsh winter.

At this Starbucks location only, they have started collecting these items and will continue to do so until Sunday.

Those who choose to participate in the donating will also have a chance to win a Starbucks gift package that could include a to-go cup and a pound of free Starbucks coffee.

