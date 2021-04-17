Stars and Strides holds “Night at the Races” fundraiser

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Stars and Strides held its annual “Night at the Races” fundraiser on Saturday evening. The event is the biggest night on the organization’s calendar.

Tables were ready to welcome a full house to the Bridgeport Conference Center.

About 200 people came out to the Bridgeport Conference Center for the event. Tickets were available for purchase, where attendees could place them into raffles to win prizes.

It is estimated that roughly 20% of the annual donations go to the organization each year. Stars and Strides is a therapeutic equine center that helps children who struggle with cognitive disabilities or are headed down the wrong path.

“We see children overcome physical obstacles, cognitive obstacles,” said Rebecca Flanagan, Executive Director of the non-profit. “And we see children who are headed down the wrong path who are able to understand their life choices and come out of this stronger and better.”

