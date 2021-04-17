Stars and Strides holds “Night at the Races” fundraiser

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Stars and Strides held its annual “Night at the Races” fundraiser on Saturday evening. The event is the biggest night on the organization’s calendar.

Tables were ready to welcome a full house to the Bridgeport Conference Center.

About 200 people came out to the Bridgeport Conference Center for the event. Tickets were available for purchase, where attendees could place them into raffles to win prizes.

It is estimated that roughly 20% of the annual donations go to the organization each year. Stars and Strides is a therapeutic equine center that helps children who struggle with cognitive disabilities or are headed down the wrong path.

“We see children overcome physical obstacles, cognitive obstacles,” said Rebecca Flanagan, Executive Director of the non-profit. “And we see children who are headed down the wrong path who are able to understand their life choices and come out of this stronger and better.”

For more information about Stars and Strides and how they help children, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories