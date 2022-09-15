BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The North Central West Virginia Airport’s (CKB) newest airline, Contour Airlines, will begin offerings flights from Bridgeport starting Dec. 1, according to a release from Sen. Joe Manchin.

Back in March, former CKB airline SkyWest announced that it was leaving two West Virginia airports—Clarksburg and Lewisburg. Sen. Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito emphasized the need to refill the gap left by SkyWest, and in July, Contour was named the leading choice, pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Now, Contour Airlines has officially been named the newest airline for both North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Bridgeport and Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) in Lewisburg. Flights from Clarksburg will begin Dec. 1, 2022, and flights from Lewisburg will begin Nov. 1. The airline will be on a three-year term with both airports, according to the release.

“Air service is absolutely critical for West Virginia, connecting our communities to the rest of the country, helping businesses export their products and increasing tourism across our great state,” said Sen. Manchin in the release.

“Our airports in West Virginia are vital to connecting our residents and our communities with the rest of our country and world,” Senator Capito said.

Back in July, NCWV airport director, Rick Rock, told 12 News that Charlotte, North Carolina will be the connecting hub for the partnership between NCWV and Contour, and that the airline will make about 12 roundtrip flights per week.