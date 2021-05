BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police have arrested a man wanted on several felony charges.

Troopers with the Bridgeport detachment had been looking for Justin Newbrough in Harrison County since yesterday.

He was wanted on charges of felony shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny after stealing two guns, one from a store, and one inside a purse he stole from a Harrison County church.

He was arrested late Sunday evening.