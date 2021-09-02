Steel City Shakespeare and Vintage Theatre Company holding “Shakes-swap”

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – If you’re looking to see a Shakespeare production on Sunday, the Steel City Shakespeare Center will have you covered in Shinnston.

The Pittsburgh-based group will be presenting “Pericles” on Sunday at Ferguson Memorial Park at 4 p.m.

The presentation is part of the “Shakes-swap”, where Steel City Shakespeare will perform in West Virginia, while the Clarksburg-based Vintage Theatre Company will present “Much Ado About Nothing” in Pittsburgh in October.

Jason A. Young performing at Stonewall Jackson Resort in March 2021

“Through this relationship, we’re able to bring some Pittsburgh artists down to West Virginia, show off West Virginia a little bit and also show West Virginians what these Pittsburgh folks can do, and then we’re able to take our West Virginia artists up and enjoy Pittsburgh and show off what our West Virginia artists can do up there,” said Jason A. Young, Co-Founder of the Vintage Theatre Company.

The show is free to the public, with donations accepted for Steel City Shakespeare and merchandise available for purchase.