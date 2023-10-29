CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As its inaugural “Shaketoberfest” takes a bow with the month coming to a close, The Rustic Mechanicals decided to invite an out-of-state Shakespeare troupe to Clarksburg.

Shaketoberfest is a month-long celebration of William Shakespeare which has been hosted locally by The Rustic Mechanicals, West Virginia’s only Shakespeare troupe.

The month consisted of a variety of Shakespeare-themed events and performances both at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the Vintage Theatre in Clarksburg.

On Sunday, The Rustic Mechanicals invited Pittsburgh’s Steel City Shakespeare Center to the Vintage Theatre to perform an original piece by the group’s founder and artistic director, Jeffrey Chips.

“It’s kind of set in the world of Shakespeare, and it centers on the death of his son Hamnet who died of the plague at 11 years old, and so kind of reimagining what that is like, how someone like Shakespeare balances a life in the theatre and a family that lives a couple days away,” Chips said.

The play, titled “The Heavy Gait of Night,” was originally performed in Pittsburgh back in March this year.

The play, titled "The Heavy Gait of Night," was originally performed in Pittsburgh back in March this year.