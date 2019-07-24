STEM Education and Makers Camp comes to RCBI in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPROT, W.Va. – A STEM Education and Makers Camp is being held in Bridgeport for middle and high school students.

Throughout the week, campers will have the opportunity to build line following robots made from scratch, and create 3-D printing projects.

“We’re doing hands-on activities like you see, soldering together line following robots, doing advanced 3-D printing projects, all the way from design to creation with over a dozen campers in this weeks camp,” said Deacon Stone, Makers Program Coordinator.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn from aviation specialists and get a close look at airplanes inside the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.