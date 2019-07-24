1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeling Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

STEM Education and Makers Camp comes to RCBI in Bridgeport

Harrison
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPROT, W.Va. – A STEM Education and Makers Camp is being held in Bridgeport for middle and high school students.

Throughout the week, campers will have the opportunity to build line following robots made from scratch, and create 3-D printing projects.

“We’re doing hands-on activities like you see, soldering together line following robots, doing advanced 3-D printing projects, all the way from design to creation with over a dozen campers in this weeks camp,” said Deacon Stone, Makers Program Coordinator.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn from aviation specialists and get a close look at airplanes inside the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News