STEM tuition-waiver program coming to Harrison County schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County administrators and educators toured the classroom space at Bridgeport High School that will soon become the county’s new “Academy of Aviation Technology.”

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin hopes the new course program creates a pipeline of career-ready students for the area’s growing aerospace and aviation industry.

This comes after the board of education voted earlier this week to partner with WVU’s Health Sciences and Technology Academy, a tuition-waiver program that is geared toward low-income and minority students interested in STEM fields.

“This is an outstanding program and we’re very excited about bringing the HSTA Program into Harrison County, but more importantly expanding the opportunities to our children,” Manchin said.

After successful completion of the four-year high school program, the eligible students are then granted a four year tuition-waiver to any public college or university in the state of West Virginia.