Stone Tower Brews opens second location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A popular Upshur County coffee shop and restaurant has opened its second location in Harrison County.

Stone Tower Brews opened up shop on Monday morning, bringing coffee and beer to residents in Bridgeport. The new location was first announced back in January.

In addition to coffee, the establishment also sells food, all-day breakfast and desserts.

The new Bridgeport location is located at 8000 Jerry Dove Dr. at the Market Plaza. 12 News visited the original downtown Buckhannon location of Stone Tower Brews in Upshur County several years ago on a Restaurant Road Trip.

The Bridgeport Stone Tower Brews is open at the following times: