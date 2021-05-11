Stonerise Bridgeport celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – National Skilled Nursing Care Week began on Monday, and Stonerise Bridgeport celebrated the event.

Stonerise Bridgeport

Stonerise Bridgeport, formerly known as Meadowview Manor, celebrated the start of the week by having Bridgeport City Mayor Andy Lang proclaim the week.

This year’s theme will honor the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassion care to their residents during the global pandemic.

“With COVID, really brings much more enlightment to it because, you know, a lot of people had this discussion about being able to work from home. There was no work from home. You had to be right out on the ground doing the job everyday,” said Andy Lang, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport.

National Skilled Nursing Care Week starts each week on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.