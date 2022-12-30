BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Friday, two residents at Stonerise Bridgeport Nursing Home celebrated their birthdays by turning 100 and 102-years-old.

Maryella Hitt, now 102, was born on a dairy farm in Ohio and graduated from the University of Michigan with a master’s degree in school library science.

Flora Luciano, now 100, was born in Clarksburg, W.Va. and served around the great lakes in the U.S. Navy WAVES program during World War II.

The oldest daughter of Flora Luciano, Marilyn Hibbard, said her mother thinks she is only 99 years old today, however her baptism certificate said she was baptized on December 1, 1922. This led to the discovery that Flora was actually a year older then she thought she was.

“Everything we’re not supposed to eat nowadays they ate and they’re fine, and my grandfather, my dads dad lived to be in his upper 90’s, and he smoked a cigar, ate grease, ate Italian food all the time, all day long. He would eat pasta 3 times a day if they allowed him to,” said Hibbard.

Marilyn said the key to a long life is to live your life and live it the best that you can, and make sure God is the central part of your life.