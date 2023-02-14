BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Stonerise Bridgeport held its Valentine’s Day King and Queen Coronation Tuesday afternoon.

Millie Gemondo was crowned queen and Lloyd “Ray” Odgen as King by former West Virginia University defensive lineman, Darius Stills. He has been crowning the winners of this coronation for a few years now.

Stills’ grandma, Linda Curry, the activity director at Stonerise, invites him to help crown the nursing home residents annually. This was the third year that Darius Stills was able to join them.

“Hey, makes my day more than it makes theirs, that’s for sure,” said Stills. “I always like coming in and supporting everybody and crowning the king and queen. Yeah it makes my heart warm every year.”

King and Queen are selected by the staff voting for residents a month in advance, and then they select the two winners to be crowned. The activity director also told 12 News that Queen Gemondo and King Odgen have a little “boyfriend/girlfriend thing” going on, and all of the residents are happy to celebrate them this year.

Events like this are always going on at Stonerise Bridgeport, which is a very important part of the nursing home. Curry said, “it brings them self worth. I mean, just because you’re in a nursing home, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be doing anything. We try to do as much as we possibly can here, you know, like we go out to the movies, we go out to eat, we do a little bit of everything.. And the holiday celebrations mean just as much to them, it triggers so many memories, that they really enjoy it.”

12 News is wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day as well as a huge congratulations to Queen Millie Gemondo and King Ray Odgen!