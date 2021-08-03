Stonerise Bridgeport receives 4-star rating

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – 11 Stonerise Centers received a four- or five-star rating, including one in Harrison County.

Stonerise Bridgeport has been given a four-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Nursing Home Compare Program. The rating, released in July, focuses on state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels.

Administrators at Stonerise Bridgeport said their staff is the entire reason they can be given such distinction.

“Basically, it’s because of them and the work that they do because they’re our backbone on what we’re about and what services we have to offer,” said Tricia Calemine-Dolan, CEO of Stonerise Bridgeport.

Stonerise Morgantown and Stonerise Kingwood were also given four-star ratings.