Stonerise vaccinates families across West Virginia

Harrison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Seventeen nursing homes across the state of West Virginia gave COVID-19 vaccines to the families of residents Wednesday.

Stonerise Care Centers offered vaccines to family members, caregivers and regular visitors of patients and employees.

Stonerise Care Center in Clarksburg

A total of 36 families were vaccinated at the Clarksburg facility on Wednesday, officials said.

The event was made possible because of Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement in late March, that allowed long term care facilities to give vaccines to the families of staff and residents.

Vaccines were offered at both Clarksburg and Bridgeport locations, as well as 15 other locations across the state of West Virginia.

