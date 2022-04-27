BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A successful family-owned Harrison County business is expanding from one city into another and may soon be franchising throughout the state.

Stonewall Coffee held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for its second coffee shop in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. The original Stonewall Coffee opened in Clarksburg in 2016.

The new store features all the same specialty coffee drinks but has the added benefit of a drive-thru. Stonewall’s owner Kevin Zakariasen said he and his family have been fortunate to have their business survive and flourish during the worldwide pandemic.

“Yeah, we are really glad that we made it through COVID. A lot of people weren’t as fortunate as we were and we thank God that we were able to do well through COVID. We had to shut down for a couple of months and then we started up again and the support we had from the community, downtown Clarksburg was awesome, and then, when we moved out here, just the support and encouragement that we’ve had coming into Bridgeport has just been really phenomenal,” said Zakariasen.

In order to keep both locations going, Zakariasen said his wife will operate the Bridgeport store while he continues working in the Clarksburg location.

Stonewall Coffee in Bridgeport is open right now Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but starting Monday, the hours will be expanded with freshly brewed coffee being served at 7 a.m.

Zakariasen said those new hours will be permanent on Monday through Friday but he also plans to be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the near future. More is also coming in the future for Stonewall, including the launch of a new website.

Stonewall Coffee can be franchised out for anyone interested in owning their own store. It generally costs around $150,000 for the building, equipping the store, all the training needed, and use of the logo and access to the specialty coffee from Crimson Cup, the coffee roasting company used at Stonewall.