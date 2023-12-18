STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Stonewood announced that its city hall will be closed for a few weeks due to illness.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the city said there has been “recent COVID exposures among employees.” The city hall will be closed to the public until the new year “to reduce the risk of exposing the public” and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2024, the post said.

Staff who are healthy will still be working in the office, so those with questions can call 304-623-2919.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but the safety of our community is our number one priority,” said the post.

Nationally, respiratory illnesses including flu, RSV and COVID have been spreading rapidly and causing some to have a cough that lingers for weeks after the illness.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) stopped sending its weekly COVID update and updating its online COVID dashboard at the beginning of October. To see the current respiratory dashboard on the DHHR website, click here.