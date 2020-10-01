Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department receives portable light plant

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – A Harrison County Fire Department received a gift this morning that will most certainly brighten its future. The owners of Black Diamond Equipment Rental donated a portable light plant to the Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department.

“Well, we think that first responders and safety are paramount to a community and we’re just excited to be a part of this community,” Jim Jones, Co-Owner Black Diamond Equipment explained.

The custom wrapped unit has four super bright halogen lights and a mast that can go high above the scene of an emergency helping emergency workers perform in complete darkness. Fire Chief Ron Woods explained that having access to portable lights will help the department in a multitude of emergency situations.

“It’s super beneficial to us for the simple fact my rescue truck doesn’t have to stay at a scene. Once the emergency has been mitigated, we can set up this light plant and still help at the scene without committing a rescue truck.”

Black Diamond Equipment just relocated its Morgantown office in the Stonewood area.