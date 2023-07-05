STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Stonewood held a council meeting on Wednesday where residents discussed topics at length regarding water and sewer rate increases.

After a public hearing for both the water and sewer rate proposed increase the council approved both increases unanimously. The increase will take effect 45 days from the approval for each customer regarding the water and sewer rates.

The minimum water bill per 2,000 gallons of usage will be $35.62/month. Also, for 2,000 gallons of sewage used the cost will be $29.52/month. The City of Stonewood purchases its water supply from the City of Clarksburg and Stonewood reportedly must increase its rates to keep up with the cost demand from Clarksburg and fund future projects.

“Phase one is just, we are increasing it because we did have an increase in sewer increase from the City of Clarksburg, now we’ve absorbed that in the sewerage for a while, but it has gotten to the point where we have to increase our rates in order to support the bonds that are going to be used for the project,” Terango said. “Most of the sewage in Stonewood is nearly 60 years old now so it is like anything else once things age, they have to be upgraded or replaced.”

The sewer rate increase will reportedly help fund a $7 Million sewer upgrade project.

“These rate increases, you try your best to operate within the lines, and you hope that while you are doing so that maybe you can obtain some longer times in between increases but they are inevitable, they truly are inevitable,” said Jim Terango, Mayor of the City of Stonewood. “We are as upset as they are, but it is a sign of the times. Unfortunately, we don’t pay the same price for anything today as we did as recently as five years ago, four years ago.”

With the water rate increase and phase one of the sewer rate increase and municipal fees, the minimum monthly bill for water and sewer customers of the City of Stonewood will reportedly be $108.14.

Phase two sewer rate increase will not go into effect until substantial completion of the sewer system upgrade is completed. Once near completion, residents could potentially see an increase in phase two to $39.06/month for the usage of a minimum of 2,000 gallons.