Stores expect to see increase in grill purchases for Memorial Day weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lowes Home Improvement store in Clarksburg stated that purchases for grills have increased.

Officials with Lowes said they have quite a few grills built so that customers can buy them already assembled and ready to grill their food. Lowes offers flat, Infared, propane and natural gas grills.

Representatives like Amanda Mazzie-Pierce, the Department Supervisor of the lawn and garden department at Lowes, also explained each grill is a little different for the customer’s needs.

“Literally we have a grill for everybody. I have a three at any given point wherever I am at I have a grill from Lowes that I love,” Mazzie-Pierce explained. “Like I said, we have a grill for everybody. We have grills for people who like to smoke, we have grills for people who like the charcoal taste, we have grills for people who like the propane and want it done quick, we also have the new flat tops that everybody seems to love.”

Officials with Lowes stated the biggest selling days for grills are Memorial Day and Father’s Day holidays.

Some tips that Lowes offers to those grilling are: