CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Middle School held a Lights on After School event in collaboration with Project ISAAC, which stands for Increasing Student Achievement Advancing Communities.

Project ISAAC and the Lights on After School events are made possible by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education. This event was called The Great Mountaineer Middle School Bake Off where parents and students learn to decorate a cake through a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) lesson.

“It’s a great way to get the parents here to work together with their kids and to do a hands-on activity as well,” said Mary Jo Bastin, Mountaineer Middle School Project ISAAC Coordinator. “We do these activities daily with the kids as teachers. But the parents don’t get to do this as much, and this is a free activity that they can come and enjoy with their kids.”

Teachers said it is of utmost importance to have parents involved in education to help teachers build a lasting perspective on education for the students that will follow them into adulthood.

“I’ve said this many, many times, Harrison County Schools would not operate well without our parents and our community out there. So, they are a big support for us, and I hope we are a support for them. And all of us working together will make a great school system,” said Dora Stutler, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Superintendent Stutler said there was a great turnout of parents and students to compete in the cake decorating challenge. She also added anytime you can get the parents involved in an event with their students it’s going to be a great time together.