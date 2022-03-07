BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration DUI Simulator was at Bridgeport High School on March 7.

Around 80 kids participated in the DUI simulator program from the Bridgeport High School’s driver’s education class.

Toni Honaker, Junior, drove the DUI Simulator for over a minute before she ran over a cliff.

The DUI Simulator is funded by the National Alcohol and Beverage Control Association, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, and State Farm®.

“A young driver does tend to react a little bit slow just because of their lack of experience, then once you start adding alcohol into the equation, and that slows their reaction time down even more, it’s a deadly combination of their inexperience plus the deficiencies that alcohol causes,” Dan Pickens, DUI Simulator Program Coordinator.

The DUI Simulator will be at South Harrison High School on March 8, and Liberty High School on March 9.

It takes three years for the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration DUI simulator to visit all the schools in West Virginia.