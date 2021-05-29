Sudsberry takes part in Shop for a Cause

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport business is helping the homeless in Harrison County. Sudsberry inside the Meadowbrook Mall participated in Shop for a Cause on Saturday.

Shop for a Cause flyers displayed on the counter at Sudsberry

25% of all sales from the went to Homes for Harrison County. Sudsberry owner, Leah Michael said she has volunteered at many homeless shelters and is happy to five back to those who need it.

“It’s a really good feeling. It’s just nice to be able to do that. I’m very thankful that I’m able to help out,” Michael said.

If you’d like to donate to help nonprofits like Homes for Harrison County, you can visit the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories