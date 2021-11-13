Suibukan of West Virginia hosts first karate tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Nathan Goff Armory at the West Virginia National Guard building in Clarksburg was packed to the rafters for a karate tournament on Saturday. It was the first time Suibukan of West Virginia had hosted a tournament.

Over 200 participants from 60 schools across five states came out to the heart of Harrison County for the tournament. Competitors were split into divisions depending on age, skill level, and style of fighting. Both hand-to-hand and weapons tournaments lined the six mats throughout the day.

There was a vast age range at the tournament. Some martial artists participating had over 50 years of experience; others were as young as four-years-old. Organizers from Suibukan of West Virginia were encouraged by the turnout from the younger demographic.

“We believe that martial arts for kids is not only good for respect and discipline, but also for the community and family environment and the perseverance and resilience it brings in these kids,” said Jenica Greynolds, the owner of Suibukan of West Virginia.

Moving forward, Greynolds said that she hoped the tournament could turn into an annual event every November. In addition, Suibukan invited head sensei Tadashi Yamashita to give a seminar at the gym where it practices in February. Click here to learn more.