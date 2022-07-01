SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) — The Sunset Ellis Drive-In finally opened its gate for moviegoers on Friday.

There are two featured movies that will be playing over the holiday weekend on July 1, 2 and 3: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The box office will open at 7 p.m.; the Minion movie will start first around dark, which is estimated to be around 9 p.m., and Jurassic World will follow.

Prices for entry are:

Free for children under 5

$5 for ages 5-11

$9 for ages 12 and up

Even if it rains, the movies will still show. The only reason the movies would not show due to rain would be if water gets in the building or electronics, or if there is excessive lightning.

This weekend, the concession stands will be stocked, but General Manager, John Paul Ellis, mentioned that he wants moviegoers to know that it is difficult to get certain items in, just in case if they are out of something at some point in the weekend.

Ellis is relieved that the third time was a charm. “Come out and see the movie. You need to get out, you need, especially with Minions, bring the kids. The kids love them yellow little fellers. Come out and enjoy the movies, let the kids enjoy the minions, we’re carrying Jurassic world too… I think we have a pretty good fourth of July weekend slate.”

As of right now, the movie schedule is going from week to week, but they will update their Facebook page and website as movies are chosen for every upcoming weekend.