MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County’s drive-in movie theater, the only one in north central West Virginia, announced that it will be showing the first movies of the year this weekend!

Sunset Ellis Drive-In, which is between Shinnston and Meadowbrook on Shinnston Pike, has struggled to keep its projector in working condition for the past few years. Last year, ongoing problems with the projector after vandalism kept the theater from showing, despite efforts to fix it.

Now, thanks to money raised by a GoFundMe, the theater has a new projector that will be showing two movies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week (May 18, 19 and 20).

“Thank you so much, because of everyone donations , you all made this happen!” said a Facebook post from the Sunset Ellis Restaurant on Monday.

This week’s movies will be “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the newest Fast and Furious movie, “Fast X.” Keep in mind that movie showings start at dark and that the theater and concession stand only take cash.

To stay up to date on other Sunset Ellis Drive-In movie showings throughout the summer, follow the Sunset Ellis Restaurant on Facebook.