SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a long process just to open its doors for the summer, the Sunset Ellis Drive-In’s antique projector is down once again.

The owners of the business made the announcement on Facebook Monday, saying “Notice to all of our loyal and patience [sic] movie customers. We are very sorry that our projector broke down last night. We are upset that we bring you out to the movies and you have to put up with this disappointment. We are very sorry. Hope to get it fixed fast. Hope you don’t have to go thru this again. Again we apologize. Thank you Anthony Ellis.”

The drive-in was slated to open on June 10, but ended up opening on July 1 once it was finally able to get its projector working after it was vandalized over the winter. Ellis told 12 News it took a technician from out of state to get the projector up and running again last month. The last time it was being repaired, Ellis said, “I’m not going to hope for too much anymore. I hope we can fix it, but I don’t know that.”

Ellis also owned the Sunset Ellis Restaurant, but he decided he had to close it last month, citing inflation and difficulties getting ingredients and hiring employees.

The Ellis family has owned the Sunset Ellis Drive-In since 1955.