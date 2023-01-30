CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The new owners of the Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook have released when the restaurant will reopen.

According to a Facebook post, the official opening date will be on Thursday, Feb. 16. “It is with much pleasure and excitement that we are announcing the reopening date for Sunset Ellis!” said the post. Sunset Ellis closed in June of 2022 after 67 years of serving the Shinnston-area community.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays. “God blessed us with this opportunity so we are going to take that day off to honor him!”

The restaurant will not be exactly like it was for the first 67 years that it was open, the post warned. The new owners made sure to give the business their own touch but said that they still want everyone to feel at home. “Rather it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner we will take care of you!”

The restaurant teased its reopening earlier this month when it announced that it was hiring for several positions. The post also said that a tentative opening date for the flea market and drive-in movie theater is in April.