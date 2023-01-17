MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.

Sunset Ellis Restaurant closed its doors over the summer after 67 years of operation. But now, in 2023, it is preparing to open “soon” under new management, according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant is currently hiring cooks, dishwashers and servers. A Facebook post said that those who are interested can stop by the restaurant and fill out an application on Jan. 17 and 18 until 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to be opening the doors soon and want to welcome new staff to work here at the Ellis restaurant!” said the post.

The restaurant is located at 5776 Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook.